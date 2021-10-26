Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dril-Quip stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Dril-Quip worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

