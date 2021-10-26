Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.54 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

