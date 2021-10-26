Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Tops $10.40 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $124,157.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00077209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00102084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,656.52 or 1.00454443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.49 or 0.06708802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.