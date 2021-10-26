DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $307,134.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $16.73 or 0.00026999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00102144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.82 or 1.00052139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.53 or 0.06643271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021608 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

