Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

