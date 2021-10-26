Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.84

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 1176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

