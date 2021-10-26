Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

DNLM traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,313 ($17.15). The stock had a trading volume of 193,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,361.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,416.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.62), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,548,802.09). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

