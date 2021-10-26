Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 299.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

