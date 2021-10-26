Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lowered its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,966 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.07% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 350.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 450,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 350,064 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

