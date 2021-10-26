Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DX opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $614.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

