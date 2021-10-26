EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $193.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.