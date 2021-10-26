easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.10 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

