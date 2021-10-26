easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.10 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.