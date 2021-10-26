eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.44 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 416,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,873. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

