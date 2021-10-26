Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,680 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

