Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAA opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

