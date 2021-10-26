Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

CF opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.