Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of RGA opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

