Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.