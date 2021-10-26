ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been given a C$12.50 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

TSE ECN traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.92. The company had a trading volume of 209,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,680. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$5.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.49.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.3696587 EPS for the current year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

