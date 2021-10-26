ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been given a C$12.50 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.
TSE ECN traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.92. The company had a trading volume of 209,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,680. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$5.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.49.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.