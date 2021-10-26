Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.65 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 203.06 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.31. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.