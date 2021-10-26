Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.65 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 203.06 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.31. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
