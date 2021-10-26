Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 736,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $15,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc raised its position in Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.