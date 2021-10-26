Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Cut by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $70,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.23. 14,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

