Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.270-$2.270 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.500-$0.560 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.