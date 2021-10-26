Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $173.02 on Monday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.