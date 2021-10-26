Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,440,813 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440,813 shares during the period. PG&E makes up approximately 4.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of PG&E worth $84,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PG&E by 51,418.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 9,651,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 203,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,584,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

