Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $63.09 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,298,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,561 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 3.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $63,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,420,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR remained flat at $$54.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 18,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

