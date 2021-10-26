Electron Capital Partners LLC Invests $50.14 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,373,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,135,000. Ford Motor comprises about 2.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $60,430,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

F stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,467,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

