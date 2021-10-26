Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Trimmed by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,033 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 52,132 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.5% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $123,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after buying an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,807,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $403,814,000 after buying an additional 407,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. 19,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,569. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

