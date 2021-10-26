Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFN. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

TSE EFN opened at C$13.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.96. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$11.72 and a one year high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$235.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0055959 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

