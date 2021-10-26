Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $43,519,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 778.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,481,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.04. The stock had a trading volume of 69,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,665. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

