Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

LLY stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.22. 150,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $225.23.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.