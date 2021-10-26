Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.