Ellipsis (EPS) Price Reaches $0.55

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $243.96 million and $54.10 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 525,885,927 coins and its circulating supply is 443,846,586 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

