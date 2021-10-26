Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 13,797 shares.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Radio during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.