Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Employers has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Employers stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Employers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

