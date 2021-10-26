Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EIG opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Employers has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Employers Company Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.
