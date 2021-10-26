Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $118,392.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,578.67 or 0.99778811 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.79 or 0.06787337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021802 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.