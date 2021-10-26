Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.