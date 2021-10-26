Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.33. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. Endava has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.89.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

