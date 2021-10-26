Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Ennis worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

