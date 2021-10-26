Enzyme Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

