Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

