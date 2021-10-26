Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.63.

EFX stock opened at $274.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.93. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

