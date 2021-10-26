Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $407.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.24. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

