Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.61. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$60.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.