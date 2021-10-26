Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAND. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

