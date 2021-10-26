Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.970 EPS.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. 947,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,839. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

