Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $290.45 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00014636 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $290.45 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,989.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.22 or 0.06803107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.65 or 0.00312395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.50 or 0.00994515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00468167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00279977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00248513 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

