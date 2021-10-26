Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Société Générale Société anonyme 0 4 8 0 2.67 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 380.98%. Esquire Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.63%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Esquire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.13 -$294.71 million $0.22 30.48 Esquire Financial $53.28 million 4.64 $12.62 million $1.65 19.13

Esquire Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Société Générale Société anonyme. Esquire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Société Générale Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Société Générale Société anonyme and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Société Générale Société anonyme 14.86% 5.09% 0.23% Esquire Financial 26.85% 12.63% 1.67%

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.