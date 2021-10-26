Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

NASDAQ ESQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,404. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esquire Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

