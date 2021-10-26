ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD cut its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

